Nqam’Ebomvu unstoppable… Shines in SA, scooping Five awards in December

ZIMBABWEAN-born Maskandi artist Nqam’Ebomvu is making waves in South Africa, where last month he scooped five awards.

Nqam’Ebomvu (born Onesimo Tshuma) won Best Male Artist, Best Maskandi Artist, and the Top Voter Award at the Yisona iSbaya Samaciko Creativity, an organisation that seeks to promote artists based in KwaZulu-Natal. The artist also won Phakama Radio Song of the Year and Amaqhawanentaba FM Song of the Year for his track Ngisize Gologo.

In September and October, he also won several prestigious accolades, including PAA FM Best Maskandi, Amaqhawanentaba FM Best Male Artist, KZN Awards Best Male Artist, KZN Awards Best Maskandi Traditional, and KZN Most Voted Artist awards.

Nqam’Ebomvu said he is elated about these milestone achievements and expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.

“I feel so happy to have excelled in my music career this past year, and I thank everyone who has supported my music from the start to where we are today.

“I promise to continue giving my fans good music, and they should gear up for an album titled Ufuna Kunguwe, which I am planning to drop this April,” said Nqam’Ebomvu.

Originally from Nkayi, Nqam’Ebomvu is not only a talented musician but also a pastor at Followers of Christ Gospel Ministries in Johannesburg. By profession, he works as a truck driver and operates a drilling machine.

