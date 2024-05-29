Nqindi, Bolamba Performing Arts to lead showcase at Mat South Culture Month launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Veteran poet Nqindi and the reigning Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival champions from Matabeleland South, Bolamba Performing Arts, are set to headline the main celebrations of the Matabeleland South Culture Month this Friday.

The event, themed “Our Culture, Building Zimbabwe Brick by Brick” will occur at the Matobo Culture Centre under Chief Fuyana’s jurisdiction.

Other notable acts such as Inqama Yophondo, Zezani High School, Isitshikitsha Sekusile, and Ufasimba Home of Arts will join them in entertaining attendees.

Percy Vela, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Matabeleland South provincial arts manager expressed readiness for the event. He said exhibitors will showcase cultural foods, artefacts, and crafts during the festivities.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage, with entertainment groups poised to showcase their talents. Exhibitors featuring cultural foods, artefacts, and crafts will also be present.

“The Resident Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, will grace the occasion as the guest of honour, with Chief Fuyana presiding as the host chief,” said Vela. – @mthabisi_mthire