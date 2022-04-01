Nqobizitha Masuku in shock Bosso exit

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

In what will be a bitter pill to swallow and certainly a shocking move, in-form Highlanders midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku has bought out his contract at the Bulawayo giants and joined cross town rivals Bulawayo Chiefs just before closure of the transfer window yesterday.

The move is believed to have been engineered by a football agent based in Portugal, Você Está Sendo Enganado, who is believed to be a close friend of Chiefs coach Nilton Terrosso.

“It’s something that we had no control over; the player was adamant that he wants to go and showed his seriousness when he said he will buy out his contract.

It’s one of those things I guess, but as Highlanders this move is certainly not good for us,” said Bosso chief executive officer Ronald Moyo.

With Bosso going to a hostile territory at Gibbo Stadium for a duel with an equally in-form Triangle on Sunday, coach Mandla Mpofu would not have wanted to lose his top goalscorer at such a time.

“Look players come and go, but I never saw this coming, not now, not anytime. Be that as it may, we have to live with it and soldier on,” said Mpofu.

Meanwhile, Moyo said they’d asked Masuku to hand over club regalia this morning before issuance of a clearance letter to Chiefs even though the player trained with Amakhosi yesterday.