NRZ and stake holders in awareness campaign to end level crossing accidents

Sheronrose Mugombi, mugombisheronrose@gmail

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is joining hands with stakeholders in a nationwide awareness campaign specifically targeting public transport drivers, due to an increase in cases of accidents at level crossings.

