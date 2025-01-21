NRZ dismisses as fake train driver course advert

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has dismissed a fake advert regarding an NRZ Train Driver course and urges individuals who have responded to the fake advert and made payments to report to the nearest police station.

In a statement on X, the NRZ stated that the advert, which requests people to submit applications through a Gmail account and make payments to an Ecocash account, is circulating on social media. The suspected scammer is using the name Tatenda Ruze and the phone number +263782406319.

“Do not engage with this scammer or provide any personal or financial information. The NRZ advises members of the public that it does not use free email services such as Gmail accounts for official communications, and payments are channelled through bank accounts.”

“The NRZ will never ask individuals to pay for services through personal mobile phone numbers,” the NRZ added.