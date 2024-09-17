NRZ fire update: 51 coaches destroyed

Raymond Jaravaza – [email protected]

THE fire that ravaged the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Bulawayo mechanical workshop on Monday afternoon destroyed 51 decommissioned passenger coaches, the parastatal has announced in a update to the nation.

The decommissioned passenger coaches were reduced to shells in a suspected veld fire, which took the Bulawayo Fire Brigade over four hours to contain the raging blaze.

“The total number of coaches that were burnt yesterday at the National Railways of Zimbabwe mechanical workshop in Bulawayo is 51,” NRZ public relations manager, Mr Andrew Kunambura, told the Chronicle in a brief update.

He said the financial loss suffered by the parastatal is yet to be ascertained. No deaths or injuries were recorded.

Six fire tenders were sent out to contain the blaze and fire fighters had to connect to the NRZ borehole system for more water while water bowsers from the Bulawayo City Council were also summoned to assist in the fight against the raging inferno.