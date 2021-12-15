NRZ GETS NEW GM

Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board has appointed Ms Respina Zinyanduko as the substantive general manager with effect from December 1, 2021.

She has a mammoth task of transforming the giant parastatal, which has been facing numerous constraints over the years, into a viable business capable of playing its strategic role in the economy.

In a statement yesterday board chairman, Advocate Martin Dinha, said the appointment of Ms Zinyanduko, who becomes the first woman to lead the railways entity, was in line with the approval by President Mnangagwa as provided for in terms of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

“The board of directors of the National Railways of Zimbabwe wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Zinyanduko as the substantive general manager of the bulk goods carrier effective December 1, 2021,” he said.

“She is the first woman to be appointed general manager of the NRZ.

“Her appointment is in line with the approval of the His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa as provided for in terms of Section 17(2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) as read with the Railways Act (Chapter 13:09).”

Ms Zinyanduko assumed duty on an acting capacity following the sudden death in January this year of then acting general manager, Joseph Mashika.

She is a seasoned lawyer with over 18 years technical and management experience across the entire corporate governance and public sector realm.

Adv Dinha said Ms Zinyanduko has distinguished herself as a professional and acute executive who has led the restructuring of the NRZ within a record time to align the structures to business operations.

He said this was a litigation free process, which was implemented within the confines of the applicable laws.

“Ms Zinyanduko has proved to be an agile leader with great communication, negotiation and stakeholder relationship building skills with both internal and external stakeholders, attributes which are critical in the smooth administration of the NRZ,” said Adv Dinha.

“She is also highly skilled in aligning teams to purpose by ensuring clarity of the bigger picture and where work of individuals fit in, resulting in robust and efficient teams that deliver excellent results timely.”

The newly appointed NRZ general manager worked for various public entities.

“Her vast experience characterised by strong geographical mobility is certainly of significance to NRZ as the organisation moves towards turning around its fortunes to regain its position as the preferred bulky carrier for the Republic of Zimbabwe,” said Adv Dinha.

Ms Zinyanduko also holds an Executive Masters in Business Administration and is pursuing Doctoral Degree in Business Leadership.

“The board of directors, management and staff congratulate Ms Zinyanduko and wishes her the best in her efforts to contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030,” said Adv Dinha.