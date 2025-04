Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Investigations Desk

A National Railways of Zimbabwe goods train has caught fire at Pandamatenga siding site and rescue teams from Hwange Local Board are on their way to the scene.

NRZ spokesperson Mr Andrew Kunambura confirmed the incident.

He said the train was on its way to Zambia and is ferrying coal from Hwange.

Mr Kanambura said reports so far indicate that the customer’s cargo was safe.