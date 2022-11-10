NRZ intensifies fight against vandalism

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) says its intensified fight against vandalism has led to the arrest of 53 suspects in connection with theft and vandalism of its property and infrastructure.

Working closely with law enforcement agents, this has seen the company recovering property worth US$15 959.

In a statement, NRZ public affairs and stakeholder relations manager Mr Andrew Kunambura said the company’s loss control and security unit recorded 27 cases of theft and vandalism of property and infrastructure over the past two months, which resulted in property worth US$16 925 being lost.

Property stolen included copper cables, wagon components, ballast (quarry stone used to stabilise rail), steel sleepers and transformer components.

“Following investigations, 53 people were arrested and property worth US$15 959 was recorded. Seven of the arrested persons were convicted and received varying sentences ranging from fines to prison terms,” said Mr Kunambura.

“Fifteen other cases are still pending at the courts, while five are under investigation. The NRZ is pleased with the arrest rate and this should serve as a strong warning to would-be thieves and vandals that the law will fully take its course.”

He said one of the arrested persons, Jeffery Zulu, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for stealing transformer components worth US$600.

“NRZ is also pleased that the courts are working to ensure that rail infrastructure, which is key in the on-going national economic advancement, is protected by imposing such stiff penalties,” said Mr Kunambura.

“Theft of components, however small, can have a significant impact on NRZ operations as trains cannot pass over sections with missing rail parts and this could lead to derailments.”

Mr Kunambura said NRZ has strengthened its loss control and security branch with additional manpower and training to boost its surveillance capacity including allocating vehicles and motor cycles to improve the department’s mobility.

“NRZ is grateful to members of the public who provide tips on people with suspected stolen NRZ property and urges them to report any suspicious activities along railway lines to its loss control and security branch or the nearest police station,” he said.

Mr Kunambura said NRZ has recovered the bulk of its stolen equipment following the massive capacitation of its loss control unit in terms of human resources and acquisition of drones among other hi-tech crime detection equipment.

The parastatal recovered property worth over US$123 000 while 123 individuals were arrested this year alone.

Over the years, acts of vandalism and theft of railway equipment have been a thorn in the flesh for the NRZ. Theft of electricity and signal equipment has also resulted in train derailments, which have in some instances resulted in unnecessary loss of lives. — @SikhulekelaniM1