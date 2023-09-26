NRZ launches drive to recover illegally occupied Properties

Business Writer

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has embarked on a drive to recover vast swathes of its land along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge line from illegal occupants.

The parastatal seeks to generate at least US$1 million monthly from its real estate. Currently, the section is netting at least US$500 000.

NRZ is Zimbabwe’s largest private land owner, with a real estate portfolio worth a staggering US$300 million, according to a report produced by an independent valuer in October last year.

The areas which were occupied by the settlers include Esigodini, West Nicholson and Gwanda among others where people took advantage of the gap that existed when private railway company, Bulawayo-Beitbridge Railways (BBR) was granted authority to run the line as a private concession in the late 1990s.

Business Chronicle understands that some of the occupants actually turned into land barons, parcelling out and leasing stands on their own and realising a fortune out of the land, according to results of a thorough investigation commissioned by the company in July.

An investigation team set up by the NRZ management also discovered that these barons were pocketing up to US$2 000 per month from leasing NRZ properties without paying anything to the Administration.

A team was then sent on the ground to issue leases to those occupying the land.

NRZ Public Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Manager, Mr Andrew Kunambura said the process to repossess the land was underway although some elements are resisting the move.

“We started with Bulawayo, Hwange and Victoria Falls and now the team is on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge line. The team has faced a bit of resistance from some of the people who were benefiting, especially those subletting who in some instances want to be political,” he said.

“However NRZ is insisting that anyone who wants to utilise either its land or premises should go through the formal leasing procedures and pay for them. We also have instances where some of them were putting up structures in railway servitude and we are removing them as this poses a danger to lives”.

“The Second Republic is known for restoring order and we cannot have a situation where people just grab NRZ assets and personally benefit at the expense of the whole country. No one has a right to enjoy money from a public entity while exploiting others by charging exorbitant prices,” Mr Kunambura said.

More to follow…