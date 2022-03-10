NRZ revival efforts charms DP World

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

A DELEGATION from the United Arab Emirates-based global supply value chain and logistics company, DP World visited the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) this week to assess the state of the railways infrastructure.

NRZ acting public relations manager Mr Martin Banda said the gesture by the visiting delegation which arrived in the country on Sunday and met Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, reflects the level of confidence they have in the resuscitation of the parastatal.

“As a show of confidence in the revival of NRZ, a delegation from DP World was hosted by the organisation this week.

“As a trade enabler in infrastructure like roads, rail and dry ports their tour was aimed to capacitate the NRZ in strategic transformation in the configuration and operation of value supply chains and logistics locally, regionally as well as internationally,” he said in a statement.

This, Mr Banda said is in line with NRZ recapitalisation drive which is being propelled by a strong business-driven model to expand its operations to meet demand created along the fast growing minerals, agriculture, manufacturing and retail value chains.

The delegation comprised DP World chief executive officer responsible for Kigali, Middle East and Africa region Mr Summet Bhardwaj as well as DP World chief executive officer for Mozambique Mr Christian Roeder.

“They were using the visit to assess the state of NRZ infrastructure, while carrying out feasibility studies of potential volumes that could be moved by the railway network. Assessments of suitability of Rutenga, Mutare, Lion’s Den and Harare as locations to build dry ports were also visited,” he said.

