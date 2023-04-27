NRZ seeks to unlock land assets value

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is seeking to secure strategic partnerships with individuals and corporates operating towards unlocking real estate investment value for its vast land assets.

Diversifying the investment portfolio is critical for the company as part of efforts to contribute to the realisation of the Second Republic’s National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

NRZ public relations manager, Mr Andrew Kunambura said the parastatal was one of the biggest real estate owners in the country.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the NRZ stand on Tuesday during this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, being held under the theme “Transformative. Innovation: Global Competitiveness,” Mr Kunambura said the parastatal’s real estate concept was a key driver in addressing inadequacies pertaining to infrastructure, and providing citizens with access to affordable and quality settlements.

“We want to address the issue of housing and accommodation. Through this venture, we want to ensure that we back the Government in providing Zimbabweans with modern, and affordable housing,” he said.

“As prescribed within the measures of NDS1, the Government expects to deliver 220 000 housing units by 2025, through collective efforts from stakeholders and all parties involved in human settlements delivery. This is how NRZ is playing its part in meeting that goal.”

Mr Kunambura said some of the land will be leased out to players in the tourism and farming sectors.

“Land is a key driver in economic development. Some of the land will be leased out to those in the farming sector, and those in the tourism sector.

“We want to have a thriving economy that is also based on agriculture. Projects in that sector include ranching, fish-keeping projects, poultry, and wildlife conservancy.

“We also urge those that will engage NRZ real estates to also consider building recreational facilities that will promote tourism both locally and internationally,” he said.