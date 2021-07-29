NRZ vaccinates employees

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, online reporter

The Government has given the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) permission to provide Covid-19 Vaccines to NRZ employees at its clinics.

Vaccination of employees at the workplace has already started in Gweru and Bulawayo.

In a press statement NRZ public relations manager, Nyasha Mavaranyika said the vaccinations were being done by NRZ nurses who have undergone training on administering the jabs.

He said Government is providing the Covid-19 vaccines through local health authorities.

“Since the vaccination exercise started in Bulawayo on 27 July 2021, 220 NRZ employees have received their first jab while in Gweru 113 employees have received the first dose.

In Harare, NRZ nurses are undergoing training to enable them to administer the vaccines.

“As more health personnel are trained, the workplace vaccinations will be extended to all NRZ industrial and community clinics around the country,” he said.

Mr Mavaranyika said NRZ runs four industrial and 10 community clinics throughout the country. Industrial clinics cater for employees while community clinics provide service to the surrounding communities.

He said the NRZ plans to vaccinate its entire workforce of more than 4 600 employees to ensure that they are protected against Covid-19 and there is organisational herd immunity.

He said this will enable the organisation to resume normal operations knowing that its employees and customers are safe from Covid-19.

“The NRZ has taken measures to decongest the workplace to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19. These include working from home and rotating staff on a two-week in, two-week out roster to decongest the workplace.

“Work stations are also being disinfected on a weekly basis

Covid-19 has affected the NRZ adversely with 157 confirmed cases resulting in 11 deaths.

The majority of the cases were reported under the current third wave after recording two death in the second wave in January 2021,” said Mr Mavaranyika.