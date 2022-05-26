NSSA dismisses corruption, misgovernance allegations

Business Reporter

THE National Society Security Authority (NSSA) and the Zimbabwe National Pensioners Forum Trust (ZNPFT) have dismissed as falsehoods accusations of corruption and misgovernance being peddled by unknown entities online saying these are bent on derailing the transformation thrust jointly pursued by the two companies.

ZNPFT is a registered trust that seeks to promote the welfare of NSSA pensioners and beneficiaries

It has successfully lobbied for a pensioner representative to sit on the NSSA board.

However, in a statement, the two entities said some groups feel threatened by NSSA’s success hence they seek to “sow seeds of confusion and disdain”.

In a statement NSSA said its operations were anchored on the tenants of transparency, honesty and accountability.

“NSSA and ZNPFT are aware of threads circulating via WhatsApp alleging various acts of corruption and misgovernance,” reads the statement.

“The threads are from sources who are threatened by NSSA’s success and are determined to tarnish the image of NSSA and ZNPFT.

“This is a deliberate ploy to derail the good work that the two have jointly accomplished in improving the welfare of pensioners. It is meant to sow seeds of confusion and disdain and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

“The board and management of NSSA have a responsibility to protect the authority’s integrity in the interest of all Zimbabweans.”

NSSA said as part of the transformation, management introduced a whistle blower-policy, which is promoted through media blitz and whistle-blower boxes placed at strategic points at all its offices.

Further, the company said it has an Integrity Committee, which collaborates with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in the fight against corruption.

To that end, NSSA said it would not be derailed from nipping the “cancerous scourge in the bud”.

“Given the above, it is regretful that there is a small clique that is bent on derailing the transformation journey and taking the organisation back to the dark days of non-accountability, poor service delivery and personal enrichment,” reads the statement.

“NSSA will vigorously pursue all means to nip this cancerous scourge in the bud. The public is advised to dismiss the malicious content in circulation and wait for due process to take its course.”