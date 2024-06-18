NSSA in rural areas to educate on services 

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is conducting an outreach programme in the rural areas in Matabeleland Region in order to educate the public and ease access to the authority’s services.

The outreach which is this week being conducted in Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North is running under the theme, “It can only be meaningful if the intended beneficiaries are informed- Leaving no place and no one behind”.

NSSA Matabeleland Regional manager Ms Sithatshisiwe Khumalo said under the outreach programme 23 community meetings, 61 workplace teach ins, and three stakeholder engagement workshops (Gwanda, Filabusi and Maphisa) have been conducted

“In an effort to effectively engage all NSSA stakeholders through promotion of easy access to the NSSA product, NSSA Bulawayo Region is currently engaged in a rural outreach campaign. The campaign which has so far covered Gwanda, Filabusi and Maphisa Districts is now focusing on Tsholotsho District starting on 17 June. The main purpose is to reach out to all NSSA stakeholders, to bring them to speed on happenings at the authority and taking all the NSSA services to the people, leaving no place and no one behind. The campaign creates a seamless service delivery that requires no offices nor set times and rigid locations,” she said.

Ms Khumalo said various activities ranging from community meetings, workplace teach-ins, NSSA stakeholder engagement workshops, road shows and CSR medical services among many are being conducted during the outreach.

“Our approach this time is broad and all-encompassing. It brings all our key stakeholders on board. Employers through stakeholder engagement workshops, employees through visits and teach ins to institutions in the area, and lastly, we have teams that conduct community meetings to NSSA beneficiaries and potential beneficiaries We are very much humbled by the responses we are getting from our clients in these outlying areas, and this pushes us to do more in line with the government mantra of leaving no place and no-one behind,” she said.

Major concerns drawn from the participants so far include the need to enhance access to NSSA offices, simplification, and automation of the NSSA claim processes.

Places covered in Filabusi community meetings include Avoca, Silalatshani, Mahole, Nkankezi, Tshazi and Bekezela. In Maphisa places covered include Madwalweni, Tshelanyemba, Sigangatsha, Gohole, Shashane, Kezi, St Josephs and Sun-Yet-Sen.

