Nswazi theft suspect nabbed

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau

POLICE in Matabeleland South have recovered 47 Lenovo tablets that were stolen from Nswazi Primary School in Esigodini about two weeks ago.

The recovered tablets are part of electrical gadgets that were stolen from the school at night on February 2.

The stolen gadgets, which were donated by World Vision, included 48 tablets, projectors, cables and chargers.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said Erickson Maphosa was arrested in connection with the theft and police were hunting for his accomplice identified as Zamani Ngwenya.

She said Maphosa was found in possession of the stolen gadgets.

“I can confirm that we recovered 47 tablets and other gadgets that were stolen from Nswazi Primary School. A total of 48 tablets and other gadgets such as projectors, routers, cables and chargers were stolen from the school. The suspects broke the lock to the storeroom where the tablets were being kept,’’ said Insp Mangena.

She said the school’s deputy headmaster discovered the offence the following morning and reported the matter to the police.

“On Thursday a worker from World Vision met Erickson Maphosa while holding one of the stolen tablets in Gwanda and identified it as one of those missing and immediately alerted members of the public who assisted in apprehending the suspect,” aid Insp Mangena.

She said members of the public took Maphosa to Gwanda Police Station leading to his arrest.

Ins Mangena said investigations by detectives established the tablet as part of those which were stolen from Nswazi Primary School.

She said Maphosa then implicated Ngwenya who is suspected to be in possession of one of the stolen tablets.

Insp Maphosa appealed to members of the public with information that might lead to Ngwenya’s arrest to contact any nearest police station.

She also commended members of the public for assisting the police with information.

“The recovery of these tablets and arrest of one of the suspects was a result of collaborative effort between police and the community. This is a display of responsible community policing at its best.

“What is commendable is that the community handled the matter well as they led the suspect to the police station instead of assaulting him,” said Insp Mangena.

She also urged institutions to beef up their security in places where they keep valuable property. — @DubeMatutu