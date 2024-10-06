Ntando van Moyo launches inaugural Umahlekisa Comedy Awards

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

HAVING voiced out his concerns of stand-up comedy being snubbed by organisers of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) at Sandra Ndebele’s roast, popular comedian and founder or comedy merchants, Umahlekisa Entertainment, Ntando van Moyo has put his money where his mouth is, calling for nominations for the inaugural Umahlekisa Comedy Awards (UMACA) slated for December 7, at a venue yet to be announced.

In a press statement, organisers of UMACA said the launch of the awards will deliberately focus on comics as a way of honouring them.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the Umahlekisa Comedy Awards, the country’s first-ever awards ceremony dedicated to honouring outstanding achievements in the comedy industry. The Umahlekisa Comedy Awards aims to recognise and celebrate the exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication of Zimbabwean comedians, writers, and producers who have made significant contributions to the comedy scene.

“The inaugural event promises to be an unforgettable night of laughter, entertainment, and celebration. The UMACA are a ground-breaking initiative that seeks to elevate the profile of Zimbabwean comedy, provide a platform for local comedians to shine, and foster a sense of community and camaraderie within the industry,” read part of the statement.

UMACA went on to extend an invitation to arts practitioners within the comedy space to submit works for adjudication.

With 18 gongs up for grabs for works done between November 30, 2023 and November 25, 2024, comedians have until November 30, 2024 to apply and become pioneers of the country’s first comedy-based awards.

UMACA categories include:

Clive Chigubhu Comedian of the Year Award.

Outstanding Male Comedian.

Outstanding Female Comedian.

Outstanding Stand-up Comedian.

Best Newcomer.

Most Promising.

Comedian in the Diaspora.

Outstanding Comedy Promoter of the Year

Best Online Audio Visual.

Bat Online Print.

Best Comedy Writer.

Lifetime Achievement.

Outstanding Comedy Patron.

Best Comedy in Music.

Best Rural/Peri-Urban Comedian.

Best Comedy Film/Sitcom.

Best Comedy Promo/Design.

Comedy Event of the Year