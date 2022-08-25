Ntando Van Moyo spearheads family-friendly comedy

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

COMEDIAN Ntando Van Moyo is set to collaborate with Kingdom Apparel for the Comedy Festival YakoBulawayo slated for the Bulawayo Theatre on 10 September.

The Umahlekisa Comedy Club founder told Chronicle Showbiz that comedy should not have boundaries and that daytime comedy shows are attainable.

“The Bulawayo Interlude Part 2 of the Comedy Festival YakoBulawayo is a response to the outcry from comedy lovers. The first Interlude was held on 2 July and our fans complained that most of the time, our comic shows are held in places and times that are not family-friendly so we’ve decided to host the event in the afternoon.

“It’ll be a family-friendly encounter where people of all ages will laugh their day out,” he said.

Laugh-a-minute individuals will be in abundance at the establishment as Mbongeni Ignatius, Blessing Mutandwa, Zwe, Dalu Da Comedian, CJ Zulu and Nlisi will take turns to crack the audience’s ribs.

Moyo also said the comedy show is meant to merge the old guard and the young audience popularly known as ama2000.

“We’re trying to reach a new market where we tap into ama2000. We need to bridge the gap between old school comedy lovers and the young comic heads,” said Moyo.

Ntando has been holding the fort in the comedy scene for quite a while. He was the host of the first Comedy Roast where singer Novuyo Seagirl was the roasted artiste. – @eMKlass_49