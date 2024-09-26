Ntando van Moyo’s one-man comedy promises a night of laughter and insight

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

COMEDY is set for a reboot as fans prepare for a night of laughter and thought-provoking humour with comedy merchants, Umahlekisa Entertainment, presenting a one-man comedy special featuring the talented Ntando van Moyo.

It will be themed “Does it really matter?”

Scheduled for Saturday 28 September at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo, this stand-up show promises to be a highlight of the Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo, which has been postponed from its original dates, 25 to 25 September, to a later date yet to be announced. Hosted by the ever-charismatic social media skit-man, Sipho Mercent Nyathi, the evening is set to push the boundaries of comedy in the precinct.

For long, local comedians have been accused of not being “funny” but rather “crude” and insensitive, something that Moyo hopes to change. Moyo, known for his sharp wit, unorthodox, and rather fearless commentary, told Chronicle Showbiz that he plans to tackle a variety of topics, including global conflicts, football, and the often-hilarious mishaps of local socialites.

“There is a lot going on around us and comedy material comes from anywhere. So, I will be controversially taking on the global political crisis, our beautiful game of football, our local socialites and much more,” he said.

His approach aims to challenge stereotypes while delivering raw, unfiltered humour that resonates on an international level.

“This show is not just about laughter; it’s about sparking conversations around issues that matter. We live in a world filled with contradictions, and I want to explore those through comedy,” he said.

Moyo said he isn’t afraid of the pressure that comes with the event.

“I have faced backlash and criticism before from those who find some of my jokes and events disrespectful but at the end of the day, it’s about comedy and satire.

“We need to teach the audiences comedy and satire as people tend to accept these things when they are said and done by foreign comedians. They should also come down to the locals and see it how we (locals) do. It’s the struggle we are facing and are willing to take on all in the name of growing comedy and building audience,” he said.

The special is expected to attract a diverse audience, from comedy aficionados to casual fans looking for a night of entertainment. With van Moyo’s unique style and Nyathi’s engaging hosting, attendees can expect an evening filled with engaging performances and plenty of surprises. Moyo, through Umahlekisa Entertainment, has been able to keep the comedy torch lit, curating diverse themed events, cracking ribs and taking aim at different personnel and parastatals.

As part of the broader Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo, an annual artistic and cultural fixture in the showbiz calendar, this comedy special not only aims to entertain but also to enrich the cultural tapestry of the city.