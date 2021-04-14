Ntepe’s maskandi artiste, iNdumane Yezwe readies sixth album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based maskandi artiste, iNdumane Yezwe who hails from Ntepe village in rural Gwanda is set to drop his sixth album this year.

Indumane Yezwe (real name Trevor Dumisani Ndlovu) said the self-titled album is set to be released in the neighbouring country on May 1, coinciding with his 30th birthday celebrations.

“I’m in the process of producing the album which will have over eight tracks. It will dwell much on my musical journey – the successes and challenges,” said iNdumane Yezwe.

The artiste ventured into music in 2011 where he was under Abafana bakaMzilikazi group before setting up his own group, Abafana BakaMatshobane.

“I started music professionally around 2011 after getting inspiration from Mtshengiseni Gcwensa. That same year, we formed Abafana bakaMzilikazi with my fellow countrymen from Tsholotsho. In 2012, I then created my own band.

“Music is a part of me and what I do best is composing, producing and singing,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire