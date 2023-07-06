Ntwana yasemadonkini, Bovas to release new singles

Natasha Mutsiba

BULAWAYO-based Zimdancehall artiste, Bovas (real name Emmanuel Majaya) is set to launch two songs at HashTag Bar in Bulawayo next month.

Bovas said the song titles are Inyuku which is about lamenting to God to give him money and Qakeza which is about being jovial whenever you hear a song.

“Nyuku is like a prayer to God asking him to bless me with money like others even though I didn’t pass in school so that I can have a better life and be recognised as someone important in society,” said the Isibindi hit-maker.

“Qakeza is a joyful song about clapping when you are loving and feeling a song. It’s like a ghetto dancehall song,” said the artiste who hails from Pumula East.

The singles will be released on August 19.

In March this year, Bovas, one of the few dancehall artistes in the city landed on the ZBC 8pm news bulletin following his performance at the Khulumani FM anniversary which was held at Nketa 6 shop. He made a grand entrance by appearing in a donkey draw cart resembling his famous tag, “ntwana yasemadonkini (representing his hometown Pumula)”. – @TashaMutsiba.