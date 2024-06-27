Ntyilo Ntyilo’ hitmaker Rethabile fighting for her life

Popular musician Rethabile Khumalo is fighting for her life in hospital.

Rethabile’s mother and popular musician Winnie Khumalo on Thursday revealed the shocking news on her social media pages. She stated that she was going to keep mum about her daughter’s health condition. However, she was forced to issue a public statement as her daughter’s health was not improving.

In her social media post, she stated that her daughter’s situation has been on and off. And she pleaded with fans to include her in their prayers.

“So I thought I would keep quiet until my daughter is okay. She is fighting for her life, she has been poisoned by a so-called friend,” she said.

“It has been six days now in hospital, so I decided it’s only fair to share with her supporters this sad news. They did three operations on her already, and we are hoping that she will soon recover. But at the moment akukho kuhle (it’s not looking good),” wrote Winnie.

In 2022, Rethabile revealed that she was officially off the market. The Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker revealed the good news in a video that was shared by her mother Winnie on social media.

However, during the same year, she revealed that she was in a car accident that almost cost her, her life. She shared a mash-up video of herself injured and the car she was in when she was involved in the car accident.

In 2020 the Umlilo vocalist was reportedly involved in another car accident. But her mother did not want to give the full details regarding the incident.

– SundayWorld