Number plates, registration books now available – ZIMRA

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) says vehicle number plates and registration books are now available at their various offices around the country.

In recent months, motorists with imported cars failed to get registration books and number plates.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is advising members of the public who in recent months imported motor vehicles and failed to get registration books and number plates, that registration books and vehicle number plates for newly imported vehicles are now in stock.

“Clients who wish to acquire motor vehicle registration books and number plates should approach the above ZIMRA offices and submit the requisite documents and payments. The public is also advised that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), will have a temporary service counter at the ZIMRA Office based at Kurima House, George Silundika Avenue, between 3rd and 4th Street for vehicle licensing thereby bringing additional convenience to clients,” ZIMRA said in a statement.

ZIMRA has offices at Beitbridge Border post, in Bulawayo, Harare, Gweru, Mutare, Victoria Falls and Masvingo.

