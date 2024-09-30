Samantha Nunu’s mission to preserve Zimbabwean folklore through digital innovation

MTHABISI TSHUMA, [email protected]

NOVELIST Samantha Nunu has embarked on a mission to safeguard Zimbabwean folklore, ensuring it remains vibrant and relevant in the digital age. With technological advances occurring almost daily, Nunu is set to launch a multimedia book in MP4 format, featuring voice-over art, marimba soundtracks, sound effects, and illustrations that bring the stories to life.

Titled Ukhul’ uJack loNdevuzohlanga, Nunu said this is a new addition to her other publications, which include adult literature such as In the Hawk’s Claws, Tropical Love (a poetry anthology), and Amazilo esiNtu, a collaboration with the Zimbabwean Academic and Non-Fiction Authors Association. Her children’s literature includes The Great Warrior and the Mnimbuyu Houses, The Adventures and Raj, Violet Rose and the Pfulele Mountains, The Little Poet and Her Friend, and other children’s books.

“By merging tradition with innovation, my multimedia book brings Zimbabwean folklore into the digital age, making our rich culture accessible and engaging not only for new generations but for modern global audiences too. These folktales weave together the vibrant experiences of urban and rural life in Zimbabwe, creating a rich tapestry that teaches children from all backgrounds valuable lessons on resilience, community, and cultural identity.

“Through these folktales, children from cities and villages alike will discover relatable heroes, overcome challenges, and gain valuable insights into the shared human experiences that connect us all, regardless of zip code or geography.

Folktales of old taught us to respect the village elder’s wisdom. Today, we recognise the vital role of legal practitioners in our communities as they help us navigate life’s complexities, just as our ancestors sought guidance from wise elders,” she said.

Nunu said in the spirit of African wisdom, the tales show that justice and prosperity require more than magic and courage — they demand wise counsel.

“Rural communities are empowered through successful entrepreneurial stories and accessible financial resources. Multimedia storytelling allows us to bring our rich traditions to life in innovative, captivating ways. By developing a unique cultural product, we’re contributing to Zimbabwe’s creative economy, generating opportunities for artistes, writers, and entrepreneurs, and showcasing local talent globally,” said Nunu.

