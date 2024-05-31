Nust gears up for massive infrastructure transformation

The Prof Phinias Makhurane Technovation Centre at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is poised for a significant infrastructure upgrade, with the green light given to resume construction on the long-stalled library building.

A recent structural integrity assessment confirmed the library building remains sound, paving the way for construction to restart next year.

This news comes after over a decade of halted progress, with the iconic hanging crane becoming a symbol of the project’s stagnation.

A visit to Nust reveals a university in the midst of a major transformation. The central plaza near the administration building has undergone a facelift, and numerous construction projects are underway across the campus. This surge in activity stands in stark contrast to the years of inactivity.

Addressing Parliament, Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira confirmed the library’s structural integrity assessment and announced the construction restart next year. The development reflects the Second Republic’s increased focus on university infrastructure development, with Nust positioned to reap the benefits of this national push.

“Construction of the Central Library stopped when the building was at 30 percent completion. A Structural Integrity Assessment of the building was conducted by independent assessors in 2023 and was certified fit for continuing construction work. Construction is expected to start in 2025 and the building will be completed within 36 months,” said Professor Murwira.

Professor Murwira highlighted the significant progress achieved in Nust’s infrastructure development. The advancement is attributed to the university’s Department of Physical Planning, Works and Estates taking charge of the remodelling and construction works.

Professor Murwira further emphasised the cost-saving benefits of this approach. Nust’s inward-looking strategy, where the university manages its own construction projects, has resulted in savings of US$200 000.

“Nust has made significant progress on infrastructural development projects. Riding on His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo! Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo!’ and with financial support from the Government and guidance from the Ministry, the University adopted a new model which has seen Nust taking over all construction projects,” said Prof Murwira.

“The new model of construction adopted saw Nust realising savings of over US$200 000 through the substitution of excessively designed finishes with simple top-class designs.”

Professor Murwira showcased the remarkable turnaround achieved under Nust’s new construction model. The state-of-the-art Professor Phineas Mogorosi Makhurane Technovation Centre, which languished at 60 percent completion for 15 years with independent contractors, has been nearly completed within just two years under the university’s management.

“Working together with Bulawayo Polytechnic and other sister institutions, Nust has reached 76 percent completion of the Tech Centre building, which will be finished in time for commissioning by His Excellency, President Dr. Mnangagwa during the university’s graduation on 15 November 2024. Already, Block B of the building is at 95 percent completion,” he said.

Professor Murwira elaborated on Nust’s ongoing construction projects, showcasing the university’s progress. The Applied Chemistry Building is nearing completion at 70 percent, while the Chemical Engineering Building is at an advanced stage with 75 percent completion. Additionally, construction has begun on student accommodation facilities, currently at 10 percent completion.

“Outstanding works for Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering buildings are balustrading, laboratory and fittings, elevator systems, completion of electrical works and fume cupboards. At the Students Accommodation, 10 blocks had foundation completed while brickwork is at 10 percent. Once construction resumes, these buildings will be completed between nine and 18 months,” said Professor Murwira.

