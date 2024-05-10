NUST Graduate School of Business to host breakfast meeting on emerging trends in International markets

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) Graduate School of Business (GSB), is set to host a breakfast meeting next month to deliberate on emerging trends in international markets.

The event will take place on June 7 and will be running under the theme: “Emerging Trends in International Markets: The Collaborative Role of Academia and Industry in Reshaping Global Business Dynamics.”

Responding to questions sent to her by the Business Chronicle, Nust Graduate School of Business director Professor Gwendoline Nani said the gathering presents an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders, investors, academics, and students to forge valuable connections and exchange ideas on navigating the ever-evolving global business landscape.

“The Nust Graduate School of Business (GSB), in the Faculty of Commerce, is excited to announce an illuminating breakfast meeting set for Friday, June 7th, 2024.

“This event promises to gather industry titans and academic luminaries to delve into the theme of “Emerging Trends in International Markets: The Collaborative Role of Academia and Industry in Reshaping Global Business Dynamics,” said Prof Nani.

“Seize this occasion to expand your network and enrich your understanding of international market dynamics.”

The breakfast meeting will be held at Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

Mr Hebert Nkala, an eminent figure in Zimbabwean business circles will be the guest speaker.

“Mr Nkala’s leadership roles in renowned entities like FBC Holdings Ltd, Tanganda Pvt Ltd, OK Zimbabwe Ltd, and Arenel Investments Pvt Ltd underscore his invaluable insights into the industry,” said Prof Nani.

“Subsequently, a series of insightful panel discussions, facilitated by industry experts and esteemed NUST academics, will delve into pivotal trends and the symbiotic relationship between academia and industry in navigating the dynamic global business landscape.”

Among the panelists will be Bard Santner Investors executive director Dr Alfred Mthimkhulu and ZB Financial Holdings chief transformation officer Mr Kangai Maukazuva.

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele who is also the chairperson of NUST Graduate School of Business advisory board, will extend a warm welcome to guests and offer a brief presentation.

Following the ZITF CEO, will be the esteemed Vice Chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology, Prof Mqhele Dlodlo, who will deliver the welcome remarks.

Experts continue to emphasise the need to collaborate between industry and academia in order to come up with solutions to challenges facing the country.

The upcoming NUST GSB breakfast meeting is one of the platforms that will allow the two sectors to delve into some discussions that will bring suggestions to different challenges as far as the international market is concerned.

