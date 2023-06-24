NUST holds 12th Chancellor Games

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE 12th edition of the NUST’s Staff Games will be held at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) from on July 3-8.

The Chancellor’s Games are an annual sporting tournament held in honour of the Chancellor of State Universities, President Mnangagwa for his contribution to higher education in Zimbabwe.

Staff members will compete in several sporting disciplines that include chess, soccer, netball, basketball, tug or war, snooker and volleyball.

State Universities that will participate in the five-day event are the hosts, Midlands State University (MSU), Great Zimbabwe University, University of Zimbabwe, Chinhoyi University Technology, Bindura University of Science Education, Gwanda State University and Lupane State University.

Last year, the games were played at MSU.