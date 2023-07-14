NUST Host Emerging Technologies Symposium

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (NUST) Graduate School of Business is today (Friday) hosting the Emerging Technologies Symposium, an event meant to create discussions on matters to do with technological advancement in the country’s business environment.

The symposium is expected to bring in experts from different institutions and it runs under the theme “Fostering Collaboration between Academia and Industry for National Development in the 41R.”

Dandemutande chief executive officer Mr Never Ncube is billed as the guest speaker, ZB bank executive head innovation Mr Patrick Maseko will give the keynote address and CIMAS chief executive officer, Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu will also give the second keynote address.

NUST director of communication and marketing, Mr Thabani Mpofu said the symposium is very important as it will allow the industry and academia to discuss the technological landscape in the business environment.

He said the event resonates well with President Mnangagwa’s call to adopt technology so as to increase production in different sectors.

“The symposium will bring together experts in technology to have discos on different matters affecting the sector. Technology is very important in the implementation of National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) and the President stretched a lot on the adoption of technology to increase production,” said Mr Mpofu.

“The event will look at key issues which include the banking sector and developments in the medical field and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Recently, President Mnangagwa acknowledged the importance of technology in improving production where he said the country has managed to boost its food security through rapid innovations in science, communication, and digital technologies.

Industrialists also continue to call for industries to invest in technology and come up with innovative ways of production so that they can be able to compete with other countries in the region and the continent when they start trading through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It is from this background that experts continue to have dialogs with industries and academia to improve the adoption of technology in different spheres of the economy.

[email protected]