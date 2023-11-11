Nust invents affordable device to help children with asthma

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

CHILDREN with asthma in Zimbabwe can now breathe easier, thanks to a simple and cheap device invented by the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Faculty of Medicine. The device, called a spacer, is made from a discarded water bottle and an inhaler. It helps children who cannot use the inhaler properly to get the medicine into their lungs.

The idea of using spacers was developed by Nust Faculty of Medicine Dean Professor Elopy Sibanda, who noticed that many children under the age of five were failing to take the lifesaving medicine through the inhaler.

“As a doctor I would prescribe medicine for children and their parents would buy it, but still the children due to their age could not master taking in the medication. So all the medication would go to waste and the condition of the child would not improve. Even asking the parents to demonstrate how they give it to children, it became clear that there was a challenge,” he said.

Professor Sibanda’s solution was to take a 500ML discarded water bottle, cut it at the back, put glue and attach the inhaler so that children can inhale the medicine through the other end. He shared his idea with the Zimbabwe Allergy Association and Paediatric Association of Zimbabwe, which supported his invention.

The idea also caught the attention of the South African Allergy Association, which initially laughed off the professor’s invention, but later came back and donated R1,7 million to produce 10 thousand spacers from the same model but using custom-made containers.

“Professor Michael Levin of Cape Town was instrumental in this development,” said Professor Sibanda.

The spacer is a plastic container, bottle shaped with two openings. An inhaler is inserted at the back of the bottle, making it easy for children to inhale medicine. When pressed, the inhaler releases medicine into the spacer and the child inhales it through the other end.

The spacers will be distributed to children with asthma in Bulawayo and other parts of the country.

Professor Sibanda said the spacers will save lives and money, as the available spacers at the private pharmacies cost US$30, which is beyond the reach of many mothers, while the medication itself costs US$3,50.

Asthma is an allergic disease that causes difficulty in breathing due to the narrowing of the airways. It usually has its first attacks in early childhood, from as young as one year. It can be triggered by environmental factors, such as smoke, dust, pollen, or cold air, or by genetic factors, such as having close family members with asthma.

Professor Sibanda said asthma is a big problem that affects the country economically, as well as socially.

“When a child is sick, the parents will not go to work, which affects their productivity. The child will also miss school, which affects their education. The spacers will help to reduce these problems and improve the quality of life of the children and their families.”