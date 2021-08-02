NUST, partners to host integrated water resource management symposium in Victoria Falls

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

A BLENDED event on integrated water resources management for sustainable development will this year be held in Victoria Falls virtually with organisers of announcing the first call for abstract papers.

The annual event, which is in its 22nd year running, is being organised jointly by the International Association of Hydrological Sciences, Southern African Centres for Water Excellence, and the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), which is leading the local organising committee.

The event is slated for October 20 to 22 under the theme, ” Integrated Water Resources Management for Sustainable Development in East and Southern Africa.”

Nust director of communication and marketing, Mr Thabani Mpofu, said great emphasis will be placed on integration of knowledge, particularly involving scholars from the natural and social sciences.

“The sub-themes of the symposium have been aligned to the themes of the Sadc water research agenda under the regional strategic action plan on integrated water resources development and management Phase IV,” he said.

The main objective is to promote evidence-based implementation of Sadc water programmes and projects through multi- and inter-disciplinary research, and synthesis of existing and new information, which will lead to a realisation of the region’s developmental goals.

Mr Mpofu said stakeholders were being encouraged to register for and attending the upcoming symposium.

“Policymakers, academics, practitioners from water and related sector and cooperating partners are invited to register for and attend the symposium and make use of this opportunity to listen and debate findings from presentations focused on different sub-themes,” he said.

Authors wishing to present findings of their work, Mr Mpofu said, should submit their abstracts targeting topics such as innovative approaches, practices and technologies for affordable water supply, and sanitation services; water governance for equitable and affordable water services; water ecosystems and environment; and water, land, energy and agriculture.

Similar symposia have been held annually in the Eastern and Southern African regions for the past 21 years to promote interaction among policymakers, academics, practitioners from water and related sectors, and cooperating partners.

“Together, they identify regional issues, gaps and priorities that require further research and support,” Mr Mpofu noted.

He added that limited access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation was a global problem, but one which is particularly huge in Africa in general and Eastern and Southern Africa in particular.

“An estimated 40 percent of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa and approximately the same population in Eastern and Southern Africa have limited access to clean drinking water,” he said.

“Africa lags behind other continents in the area of access to improved sanitation which stands at 31 percent of the population.

“In Southern Africa, 62 percent of the population, that is almost two thirds of the total population, lack access to basic sanitation,” said Mr Mpofu.

As a result of limited access to clean water supply and sanitation in Sub-Saharan Africa, 842 000 adults and 120 000 children under the age of five reportedly die every year in the region from diarrhoea caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation.

Cholera outbreaks have been experienced in the Sadc region in recent years.

“The health of members of society is highly dependent on the quality and the availability of water, and on how well this precious resource is managed.

“With regards to sanitation, wastewater treatment, Africa has not been able to keep pace with rapid population growth and urbanisation,” said Mr Mpofu. “Population growth, urbanisation and relative improvement in lifestyles in Africa have resulted in a rise in water consumption and an increase in discharge of wastewater.”

Untreated waste water pollutes surface and groundwater and may lead to a myriad of diseases and illnesses resulting in deaths of the young, the elderly and vulnerable people.

Africa treats only 1 percent of wastewater to secondary level.

“There is an urgent need for appropriate technologies for treatingwastewater, including considering wastewater as a useful resource which can be recycled and used for productive purposes,” said Mr Mpofu.

“In addition, solid waste is not collected systematically or using proper disposal methods and poses a health hazard to residents and the environment.”

He said new and innovative approaches were required in the area of wastewater management to alleviate the above challenges.

“Ensuring access to clean water supply and improved sanitation in Eastern and Southern Africa will go a long way in achieving a number of the sustainable development goals such as poverty eradication and hunger goals, good health and well-being, and quality education,” said Mr Mpofu.

– @okazunga