Nust registration open

Online Reporter

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has said lectures will commence on September 11 and registration is now open.

In a notice by Deputy Registrar Academic Mr LJ Hadebe, said the lectures are starting on September 11 for all expect those in the Faculties of Medicine and Science and Technology Education.

“Notice to all students Reminder Commencement of First Semester 2023/2024 Academic year (Excluding Faculties of Medicine and Science and Technology Education) The University would like to remind all students (First years and Returning students) that lectures for all Faculties (excluding Faculties of Medicine and Science and Technology Education) are scheduled to begin on the 11th of September 2023. Registration for returning students is now open and will close on 20 October 2023.”