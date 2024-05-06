Nust student develops protective smart helmet

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

A STUDENT from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has developed a protective smart helmet for miners following a rise in accidents.

Miss Benette Kadeya (23) designed the helmet after witnessing a miner die on a work placement.

Figures from the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines show that 110 accidents caused 120 deaths between January and July last year.

The report further highlights the prevalence of these incidents in large-scale mining operations, which contribute 18 percent of the reported accidents.

While the deceased miner wore protective clothing, Miss Kadeya put emphasis on its limitations in preventing fatalities, particularly due to delayed response times.

Miss Kadeya’s helmet features location tracking, mobile alerts, an object detection component and automatic light-switching. The safety features aim to prevent accidents and improve response times. The helmet was showcased at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Aligned with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Technology Development’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 initiative, Miss Kadeya exemplifies the Government’s vision: Students and academics actively innovating to address pressing national challenges.

Her prototype, if adequately funded, has the potential to revolutionise the mining sector by prioritising worker safety.

“What we realised is that in the mining environment, there is limited safety for miners, especially with the traditional safety helmet. Using the old helmet there is no communication, no location and no one knows where you would really be when you are underground.

“So I have built a safety helmet for mine workers with increased safety features. The helmet has a location tracker, meaning someone on the surface is able to track the miner underground. The person who would be on the surface will be using a user interface tracking what the miners are doing underground using a cellphone application,” said Miss Kadeya.

She said when it gets dark, the safety helmet automatically switches on.

“It also has an object detection component. If an object is about to fall, let’s say a metre away, it alerts you on time, so that you can move to a safer position. Again if you get stuck underground you can press a notification alarm so that people on the surface can easily locate you.

“I devised this safety helmet as I used to work at a mine and there was a fatal incident that happened when I was on site. The guy fell, but he was not seen on time. So this is what inspired me to create this safety helmet to ensure that it is adequate for workers.”

Nust marketing and communication director, Mr Thabani Mpofu, said the innovation confirms that higher and tertiary institutions have fully embraced Heritage-Based Education 5.0.

“This is in sync with Education 5.0; it encourages students and academics to go beyond just researching. The innovation proves that students at the university have really adapted to Education 5.0, and it is a clear demonstration that Education 5.0 is solving real problems in the communities,” said Mr Mpofu.

He stressed the need for increased funding for innovative ideas, lamenting that many promising inventions remain undeveloped due to financial constraints.

“Partnerships can also work where they can address a particular problem within a particular field, with corporates and even the non-governmental organisations working in that particular field so that we support those innovations and help them to become businesses.

“We call on the public and private sector to join students and academics in universities in terms of financing innovations. A lot of projects are being done by students, but sometimes these projects don’t materialise because of lack of finance,” he said.

Mr Dosman Mangisi, secretary-general of the Junior Chamber of Mines, welcomed the innovation, highlighting its potential to significantly improve safety within the mining industry.

“Our thrust is to reduce fatalities within the mining sector and we need to build bridges and incubate ideas that will promote zero fatalities in the mining sector. We welcome the innovation whose impact may even be felt beyond the borders of Zimbabwe. We are recording most of these mining accidents incidents within the small scale and medium mining operations in places such as Gwanda, Esigodini, Mazowe, Kadoma and Chegutu, among other areas. So the innovation will increase safety and assist the mining sector,” said Mr Mangisi.

He applauded the surge in industry adoption of higher education innovations, a direct result of Education 5.0.

“The graduates are bringing solutions to the challenges in the industry so what the industry, including the mining sector, needs is to embrace the graduates as they can bring innovations that will be beneficial to the sector,” he said. — @nqotshili