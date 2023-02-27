Nust students demand answers on fees decrease

Students are still in the dark on the definite school fees decrement. They are questioning the SRC on student's groups asking them why they have not been given the definite figure

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

THE excitement that followed an announcement by the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) that fees had been decreased following a protest by students has been short-lived.

The university last week hiked fees by more than 100 percent from US$320 to US$720 depending with the faculty.

After tension filled morning today 27 February, the Students Representative Council (SRC) president Muziwenkosi Sigidi Moyo announced to the students in a video that is circulating on social media that they have won, after a meeting with authorities from the institution.

“We have won. The draconian fees have been reduced. We would love to thank you all who stood in solidarity with those who stood with us in the stay away,” he said without giving specifics.

Students took to social media demanding to know specific figures.

Some went as far as saying Moyo could be lying as he had not stated how much had been removed from the US$720.

The SRC president told the chronicle he was not in a position to comment on the definite figure they had agreed on with management.

