Nutty O celebrates birthday with generous tuition donations

Nutty O poses for a photo with a Mukombani High School student after visiting the school and playing football with students.Image credit: Carringtons Photography

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

On Sunday, reggae/dancehall artiste Nutty O celebrated his 32nd birthday by fulfilling his community obligation through philanthropy. He paid the tuition fees for Devine Gumbodete and Lorraine Chikerema from Mukombani High School in Goromonzi.

This is in addition to him partnering with Shihan Crosby Mpate in Mbare to keep young martial arts students training.

Currently in the UK, the “Jericho” singer told Chronicle Showbiz how blessed he was to have attained 32 years of life.

“It is blessings galore! (to have lived 32 years). Life has taught me that prayers have positive answers, dreams come true, and some levels come higher than imagined. Life has taught me to value family, friends, destiny helpers in various forms and most importantly, to hold dear and responsibly the gift as surely it will make room for you (in the universe) and bring you before great people. I testify,” he said.

On his philanthropic endeavours, Nutty O said,

“It is a blessing and an honour to be able to ignite the light of the next person both in tangible ways and corporeal. I am just so thankful to be in a position to participate in any small or big way in making the community a better place for another.”

Known for his musical acumen, Nutty O said his fans must expect more from him.

“The constant plan is always to make the existing music experience phenomenal via each and every performance and interaction with the fans from all walks of life, in person and through the mediums, as well as serving new music.

“This year has opened even bigger doors that enhance the resources for delivering the music to the people, and I am just a few steps from connecting the last dots and signatures, before serving new music,” he said.

Nutty O, a karate and football enthusiast recently visited Mukombami High School where he donated a soccer kit and played football with students. He gifted two students who share a birthday with him with a tracksuit and school fees.

His manager, Diana Nheera sent him a congratulatory message.

“I wish Simbarashe the happiest birthday and more life filled with love, joy, success and all the conquests we have ever sat down to plan for brand Nutty O and more! More wisdom to the MVP aka ABX 23!” – @MbuleloMpofu