Nutty O eyes international awards…collaborates Jamaican artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma/Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporters

FRESH from a five-gong haul at the recently held Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) and National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), dancehall artiste Nutty O is not resting on his laurels as he is already working with Jamaican record stable, Aicon Records.

Nutty O held the fort at the Namas and Zimas where he scooped the Outstanding Male Musician and Outstanding Album awards for Nama and Best Album, Best Male Artiste and Song of the Year awards at the Zimas.

Nutty O will be featured on the Love Shade Riddim by Aicon Records and will release a song titled Sinking Emotions in the process.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nutty O’s manager Diana Nheera said Nutty O is honoured to link up with the Jamaican record label.

“Nutty O is honoured to once again be working alongside some Jamaican names and can’t wait for the people to hear the project,” she said.

On the project, Nutty O will work alongside Jamaican artistes who include Shane O, Alfroy, Posh Morris and Thee Khemist.

This is not the first time that the Handipere Power hit-maker has worked with Jamaican artistes.

He was featured on Aicon Record’s Bad Cologne Riddim in 2019 alongside I-Octane, I Waata, Vershon, ZJ Liquid and Baanx Di Artiste.

He also worked with songstress Etana on her album Reggae Forever that was nominated for the Grammys in 2018 and Demarco on his Mustard Seed album.

Following the Nama and Zima victories, the Zimdancehall superstar has also set his eyes on international awards with the prestigious Grammy and BET Awards being on top of his list.

The Grammys are annual awards given by the American National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for achievement in the record industry.

The BET Awards are an American award show that was established by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African-Americans in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

In an interview during the Namas last week, Nutty O said he wants to show his prowess by being a Zimdancehall musician that is recognised internationally.

The only Zimbabwean that clinched a BET is Amapiano songstress Sha Sha.

“I want to do what no man has ever done on this earth. My target is to take my music to an international stage and win a Grammy or BET. I’m very confident that I’ll be able to do such because I’m giving it my all in everything that I do,” said Nutty O.

He said winning big at the Namas and Zimas was just the tip of the iceberg that more things are to come his way.

“In the categories that I was nominated in, I was up against big names such as Winky D and Madam Boss, but I managed to prove that I’ve worked hard for this.

“I’d like to thank my fans, corporates, and everyone who has believed in my art and I promise them great things to come,” he said.