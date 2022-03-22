Nutty O eyes international collaborations

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWE reggae and dancehall artiste Nutty O has made it a point to collaborate with international artistes in the near future.

Posting on Facebook, the Handipere power singer implored heavenly intervention in his quest to break into international markets.

“I want that Justin Bieber, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Beyonce and Popcaan collaboration right now. Jah Jah, open the doors for me,” he posted.

In an interview, Nutty O said the idea behind the artistes he mentioned lies in how his music aligns with them.

“I feel aligned musically to these musicians hence whatever I do with them will flourish. That’s what my spirit tells me. Music is energy,” he said.

Recently, Nutty O made it public that local gongs that he amassed from Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) and National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) are just springboards to international ones with the Grammys and Black Entertainment Awards top of that list.

Last year, Nutty O was named artiste of the year in the African Social Entertainment Awards and now believes it is time to conquer the globe.

“I want to do what no man has ever done on this earth. My target is to take my music to an international stage and win a Grammy or BET. I’m very confident that I’ll be able to do such because I’m giving it my all in everything that I do,” said Nutty O.

In the past, Nutty O has worked with established artistes from other countries and these include Demarco, Etana, and Stoneybwoy just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49