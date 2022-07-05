Nutty O joins Nigeria’s 2Baba as Oraimo’s new brand ambassador

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST week, Nutty O performed in Bulawayo, spreading the power of positivity, and now, he is set to join Nigeria’s 2Baba as Oraimo’s new brand ambassador.

The songster has added electronics company Oraimo to the list of brands he represents. These include Liquid Home, KooVha Beverages, and Chicken Inn.

With Oraimo, he joins Nigerian singer 2Baba (real name Innocent Ujah Idibia) who has been rewarded with custom-made wireless earpods called Oraimo FreePods 2Baba.

“It’s exciting to be chosen to partner with big corporate brands. It shows that we’re doing something right as a music brand and to represent the country and region is quite a huge honour.

“We’re looking forward to an amicable relationship with the big technology products manufacturing player. Hello world of smart accessories!,” Nutty O told Chronicle Showbiz.

Oraimo is emerging as one of the biggest technology brands and this year, the brand won the iF Design Award for its FreePods Pro earpods. –@eMKlass_49