Nutty O promises to continue levelling up

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Having been in the game for a couple of years now, 2021 was surely a great year for Nutty O, the young Zimdancehall chanter who has become a poster boy for shows locally and overseas.

The Handiperi Power hitmaker’s tunes ring true to his trademark chant “ability xtension” (ABX) as he has shown that he is a game-changer and pacesetter.

From topping radio charts last year to successful international collaborations, in 2022, Nutty O still remains in the spotlight.

His success for the past year was recently reaffirmed by nominations he acquired from the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) where he led the pack with six nominations.

He was nominated in categories, Best Album for his Mustard Seed masterpiece, Best Zimdancehall for the efficiency of his tracks notably among them Safe and Peter Pan.

Nutty O is also nominated in the Best Music Video category for the visuals of Ndiwe that feature internationally acclaimed Dermaco, Best Collaboration for the hit house song Ngifuna Wena that he sang with DJ Zandimaz and South Africa’s Nhlanhla from the Mafikizolo outfit.

Breaking boundaries, Nutty O is also nominated in the Best International Zimbabwe Artiste for his presence across the globe, Best Male Artiste for his rise throughout 2021 and Song of The Year through the track Handipere Power that has become a national anthem from kombis to nightclubs.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz ahead of the Zimas taking place in Harare this weekend, Nutty O said his dominance will not stop as it is a continuation from the day he picked up the mic.

He said for this year, he is engaging the gear to more success.

“I’ve always been a chart-topper from 2017 as I’ve been churning out hit after hit since then. But 2021 was greater as I put in a lot of hard work leading me to where I am now. For 2022, I’ll be engaging gear 22 which means more hits, more collaborations and definitely more success,” said Nutty O.

The Zima nominations, Nutty O said are a true realisation of a dream.

“I’m fulfilled with the nominations as they show that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve always wanted people to look up and realise my talent and potential and I’m glad to say that’s happening now. This is like a dream come true,” said Nutty O.

Showing that he is one of the most sought-after artistes, Nutty O has been included on the list of entertainers set to perform at the #WeMoveFest taking place at BAC Leisure on Sunday, a day after the Zimas.

Nutty O Will perform alongside DJ Zandimaz and South Africa’s Young Stunna as well as UK-based comedian Xavier. – @mthabisi_mthire