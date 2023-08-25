Nutty O ready for Bob Marley’s show

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ON Monday, Zimbabwean dancehall singer, Nutty O will join fellow artiste, Winky D as the pair will be in London to perform at the annual Notting Hill Carnival taking place in West London where the first-ever official Bob Marley float will be showcased.

This comes after the release of the late reggae icon’s posthumous album, Africa Unite on which the duo is featured alongside premium African talent – Tiwa Savage, Ami Faku, Afro B, Teni, Davido, Ayra Starr, Patoranking, as well as Oxlade.

On the 10-track album, Nutty O and Winky D placed lyrics on the song, So much trouble in the world – a cry for peace and harmony among mankind.

The developments were confirmed on Bob Marley’s Facebook page last Friday.

The carnival, a two-day musical and apparel extravaganza, touted as one of the biggest street festivals in Europe will feature a parade with elaborate floats and colourful costumed performers from Sunday to Monday.

Nutty O who recently collaborated with Malawian artiste, Driemo for the single, You and dropped Hona with Mwenje Mathole expressed delight and a willingness to mesmerise his British faithful.

“I’m ready to perform at the carnival where we’ll be honouring one of the greatest reggae minds to ever live. I’m glad to be given such an opportunity. Bob Marley is the Michael Jackson of this industry so I know what this means. It makes me rank with some of the greatest artistes in Zimbabwe,” he said.

After his visit to Britain, the Handipere Power singer will head to neighbouring South Africa where he is set to perform at Funk Ba, Johannesburg with DJ Merciless. – @MbuleloMpofu