Nutty O takes Mustard Seed to South Africa, maps way forward for 2022

30 Jan, 2022 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Nutty O

The Chronicle

DANCEHALL artiste Nutty O took his Mustard Seed album across the Limpopo border when he performed at Sandton on Saturday.

The Handipere Power singer was flanked by Pabi Cooper, Gigi Lamayne and Drip Gogo for the “First Enjoyment Party 2022.”

The show was also graced by a UK DJ Jimmy Dacosta with other resident DJs on decks.

According to Nutty O’s manager, Diana Neera, the show was a success as people graced the classy establishment at Sandton.

Last year, Nutty O toured Cape Town and Rustenburg where he performed alongside Bongo Riot, Black Dillinger and Lion Paw for his album tour.

Neera also shared Nutty O’s plans for the year.

“We’re excited to be back onto live performances after the much-needed break in January. Our first show of the year was the Capitalk100.4FM 5th-anniversary celebration on Friday in Harare.

“We look forward to a superb year of gracing different stages in different cities and countries and most importantly, sharing the stages with fellow superstars from the varying territories: Music without borders. True to our mantra: Ability Xtention: The never-ending pursuit of growth,” she said. –

 

 

