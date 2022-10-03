Nutty O, Winky D to lock horns at Afrima22

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN musical juggernauts, Nutty O and Winky D are set to vie for the Best Artiste/Duo/Group in African Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall category at the upcoming All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

The awards are set to be held from December 8 to 11 in a country yet to be announced.

Amapiano sensation, ShaSha and Afro-Pop singer Thamsanqa “Tammy” Moyo complement Zimbabwean representatives at the continental awards after being nominated for the Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa for the songs iPiano and Sare respectively.

Besides his tussle with Nutty O, Winky D will be in place for the Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa for his single Happy Again.

In an interview, Nutty O expressed excitement at the continental recognition saying being on the list with notable artistes is a win.

“This is incredible. Just to be on this list with these other great artistes is a win. Again, I thank God and all those who have been supporting me since day one,” said the Handipere Power hit-maker.

Tammy Moyo said the nomination makes her look to the future with optimism.

“It’s an exciting feeling and I’m happy to be nominated for the awards. I’m looking to the future and expecting to break the glass ceiling in the region and the world. This means I’m paving the way for my peers in the music industry and the nomination shows that people are appreciating my music.

“This (Afrima) is a huge platform and being nominated among the best in Southern Africa shows that my hard work is now paying off,” she said.

South African maverick, Costa Titch is leading the nominations pack with six nominations for his 2021 smash hit, Big Flexa, in “Song of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”: “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography”.

The youth-focused music platform recognises and rewards the work and talents of African artistes. – @eMKlass_49