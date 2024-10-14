Nyabira Woman destroys husband’s property, burns his identification certificates

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

AN 18-year-old woman from Nyabira was sentenced to five months in prison for destroying her husband’s belongings during a heated dispute.

The unnamed woman returned home on 2 October to take their two-year-old daughter, after leaving home following a disagreement with her husband.

In a fit of anger, she forcibly opened the door and shouted at her husband, demanding to know where their child was. When he tried to calm her down, she became violent and grabbed him, but he managed to escape, leaving her alone in the house.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the following morning, the husband returned home to find that she had caused extensive damage. She had burned his clothes, birth certificate, national ID, and church garments, but nothing was recovered from the incident.

The accused person was sentenced to five months imprisonment, with three months suspended for five years. The remaining two months were suspended on the condition that she performs 70 hours of community service.