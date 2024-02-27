Nyakotyo headline UAE Global Black Impact Summit

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

A Zimbabwean national, Mr Makomborero Nyakotyo, Operations Executive of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is today expected to be a headline speaker at the prestigious Global Black Impact Summit in the UAE.

The Global Black Impact Summit is an extraordinary confluence of brilliant, black minds celebrating the achievements, insights and potential of the global Black community.

It is centered around the theme “Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity” and it underscores the unwavering dedication of the Black Impact Foundation to the promotion of diversity, equity, and empowerment.

It serves as a driving force behind this significant gathering, uniting participants with a common mission to fortify and cultivate the worldwide Black community, organizers said.

Reads a note under Mr Nyakotyo’s profile, “Delighted to be a headline speaker and panellist discussing the Future of Middle East and African Commodities Trade at the Global Black Impact Summit 2024.”

Mr Nyakotyo’s role at the biggest global commodities trading hub in the world involves supporting to drive the Government of Dubai commodities trading agenda and food security and sustainability initiatives.

“He is a seasoned market maker having extensively worked to establish and support key capital market solutions and commodity exchanges in Africa including alternative trading platforms for Agri-extension and financing programs in East Africa,” reads part of his brief profile posted by the summit organisers.

DMCC was established in 2002 and has since then transformed Dubai into a commodity trading and enterprise gateway to the Middle East.

The centre accounts for 11 percent of all foreign direct investment in the emirate and has been voted the number one free zone in the world for nine consecutive years.

The objectives of the summit include connecting individuals, businesses and change-makers from across various industries, to invest in Black education, innovation and entrepreneurship and to promote equal access to opportunities in society, enabling everyone to participate authentically.

At the summit, he will rub shoulders renowned global footballer and chairman of Black Impact Foundation Clarence Seedorf and other global leaders.