Nyamandlovu Farmers,Business and Community Trophy reaches semi finals

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Nyamandlovu District Football Association (Nyadifa) Farmers, Business and Community Trophy contest has reached the semi final stage.

Out of 13 teams that were vying for the coveted trophy, only four remain and it will be a contest among Brave Lions, United Forces, Siyabangena and Shining Stars.

Teams were put into four groups and played two games each. In group A, Brave Lions beat King Killers 1-0. In the second match, the Lions got the better of Amabhubezi by 2-0. King Killers were to beat Amabhubezi 1-0

These were the teams that pulled through a tight challenge in the group stages, in the first stage tournament that was played over the weekend at Nyamandlovu Grounds.

All the 13 teams in the football league will take part in the tournament.

This was a one a kind of a tournament that brought together the support of the community, the farmers and businesses in the area. Teams were drawn from the local league.

As the semi finals are to be played next weekend, it is likely to be a challenge that will showcase the talent that abounds in Nyamandlovu, being a trophy challenge, it is expected that any team can take the honours at the weekend.

Nyamandlovu District Association president Smart Moyo gave thanks for the support they got from the community and the businesses around the farming area of Umguza district.

“We have reached the semi final stage of the Nyamandlovu Farmers, Business and Community Trophy. At this stage we would like to send out hearty gratitude to all who assisted to make this tournament a success,” said Moyo.

He said they were impressed by the teams’ behaviour and commitment in taking part in the competition.

“There is some improvement in terms of play. The Nyamandlovu District Football Association aspires to be professional and we aim to make sure that our players meet the criteria in terms of skill and ball play. We have to match the professional level at all stages.”

“We have realised the need to have many of these tournaments so that players get the feel of competing outside the normal league. In this way we are motivating them to do their best,” said Moyo who is a former Highlanders FC goalkeeper on either side of the country’s Independence.

Teams in the Nyamandlovu District Football Association league that played in the tournament were Makhokhomba Pirates, Siyabangena, Brave Lions, Nyamandlovu FC, Ihlosi FC, Amabhubezi, Hilltop, NFC Chiefs, United Forces, Kennellys, Shining Stars, New Stars and Red Horn.

Teams in the semi final:

Group A – Brave lions

Group B – Shining stars

Group C – United forces

Group D – Siyabangena

Follow on Twitter: @NkosieLegend