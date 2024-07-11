Nyamutsaka unveiled at Gamecocks.

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn on Thursday officially announced their capture of unheralded striker Albert “Zouma” Nyamutsaka.

Aged 27, Nyamutsaka previously did duty for Zifa Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles. He also had a brief stint at Gaborone United of Botswana. He comes to the Gamecocks family at a time they have since parted ways with seasoned forward Clive Augusto.

“Yes it’s true that we have parted ways with Augusto. When he came back to the club, he didn’t come back as the same Augusto that we knew before he left. He couldn’t hit that form he had. The lack of goals affected him. He needed to score goals to stay at Chicken Inn. He re-joined us two seasons ago but it was unfortunate that as good as he was he couldn’t score,” Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas.

He added: “We have since identified Albert Nyamutsaka to be Augusto’s direct replacement. Nyamutsaka was formerly with Gaborone United (GU). I believe if he hits the ground running that could be good for us.”

Augusto re-joined Gamecocks from CAPS United in May 2022 n 2019, Chicken Inn sold Augusto to Maritzburg United, with the player signing a three-year deal with the South Africa premiership side.

Despite leaving the Gamecocks mid-season, Augusto was still able to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot after scoring 14 goals. Augusto failed to replicate the same form in South Africa and was offloaded by Maritzburg United and ended up at Uthongathi.

He joined Caps United in 2021

