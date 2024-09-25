Nyanga robber holds knife to victim’s eye and threatens to poke it out of its socket

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 24-YEAR-OLD MAN from Nyanga has been slapped with a 5 year prison sentence after he attacked a woman and robbed her while threatening to gouge out her eyes with the weapon.

Happymore Piyo was later apprehended with the stolen property in his possession.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X, confirmed the incident.

“On the 11 September 2024, at around 0900 hours, the complainant was on her way to the London Stores Business Centre when she met the accused person who asked to know what the time was. The complainant told him what the time was and the accused person then charged towards her, grabbed her by the neck and tripped her. The accused person mounted on top of her, pulled out a knife and pointed it to the complainant’s eye ordering her to surrender her purse to him. The complainant complied and the accused person went away. The accused person was caught later when a citizen arrest was effected upon him. He was searched and the stolen Samsung A02 cellphone and US$6 was found in his possession. The total value of the stolen property is US$134 and only US$118 was recovered.”

Piyo was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 1 year suspended, effectively serving 4 years.