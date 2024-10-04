Nyanyadzi Honey Cluster, connecting 1000+ communal farmers to lucrative export markets

Prosper Ndlovu in WINDHOEK, Namibia

THE collaborative production model under a cluster system is proving to be a game changer for Zimbabwean honey producers who are now able to produce more to meet local supplies and for exports.

The Nyanyadzi Honey Cluster, which has more than 1000 farmers is one such success story for Zimbabwe. Working closely with ZimTrade and other partners, the cluster has transformed its operations through embracing quality standards of commercial honey production.

Mr Moses Chimedza of Chimani Delight Private Limited, is representing the cluster at the ongoing Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair to showcase the various honey and honey products from the cluster.

He says Chimani Delight works closely with local farmers who are primary producers of raw honey and provides value addition services, transforming raw honey into different high value products.

“Coming together as a cluster has helped us unlock more value for farmers as opposed to producing and selling as individuals,” said Mr Chimedza.

He said from the time they started working with ZimTrade in 2023, they have been able to train and equip more farmers with export readiness capabilities including obtaining certification for organic honey production, which has positioned them for higher market acceptance across the globe.