Nyasha Mushekwi just can’t stop scoring

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

EX-Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi, who is a month shy of turning 37, just can’t stop scoring in China.

The forward has so far netted 13 goals, including one assist, in 16 league games for Chinese League One club Yunna Yukun, which is chasing promotion into the Chinese Super League.

Mushekwi joined his new club five months ago. His goal tally puts on the apex of the leading goal scorers’ chart halfway into the season

The closest rivals to Mushekwi for the season top-goal-scorer award are Juan Diego Arango and Raphael Bouli of Guangzhou FC and Shijiazhuang Gongfu respectively with nine goals each.

Fourteen games remain with Yunna Yukun seven points ahead of second-placed Chongqing Tonglianglong, who occupy the other promotion place.

The former Caps United striker has started every game for his club, where he is the go-to man for goals.

Based on his current form, Mushekwi is set to surpass the 20-goal mark.

Last season, he found the back of the net 20 times for Zhejiang Professional, who play in the Chinese Super League.

He had 18 in the league, plus two in the Asian Champions League and missed out on becoming the league’s top scorer by just a single goal.

While playing in South Africa, Mushekwi scored 40 goals in 53 starts while at Mamelodi Sundowns.