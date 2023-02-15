Nyovest not attending AKA’s memorial service

Angela Sibanda, Online Reporter

SOUTH African rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he will not be part of the late AKA’s memorial service as he will be out of the country.

Taking to his Twitter account, Nyovest said he would have attended the service had he been around.

“Unfortunately, I’ll be out of the country for work but if I was around, I would’ve went. I would’ve went to the funeral too. No matter how you look at it, me and Kiernan shared a lot of great moments together and he contributed to my industry so I have to pay my respects,” he tweeted.

His tweet was met with mixed reactions with some suggesting that he should cancel his international trip and attend the memorial service whilst others said he should go ahead.

The responses were seemingly emanating from the past beef stories between the AKA and Nyovest which has been on and off over the years and at some point, Cassper challenged the late AKA to a boxing match which did not materialise.

It however, seemed that the two artists had resolved their issues as they were spotted hugging at a night spot some years ago.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot dead on Friday night in Durban, South Africa along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on their way to a nightclub for Forbes’ birthday celebration show.

On Monday, Nyovest also took to his Twitter page to offer condolences to the families of the two.

“My sincere condolences goes out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the Good lord be with all of you at this sad time,” tweeted Cassper.

A memorial service for the slain rapper will be held on Friday 17 February, while the burial has been set for Saturday 18 February.