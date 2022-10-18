O level Mathematics paper leaks

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary level Mathematics Paper One which was written this morning was leaked and full-scale investigations are already underway to track down the source.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s forensic laboratory department is on high alert to reveal anyone who is sending or receiving the question papers amid indications that arrests were imminent.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to alert all its valued stakeholders that reports have been received that there are candidates who had pre-access to the Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper 1 (4004/1) which was written this morning (18 October 20222). ZIMSEC, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating the leakage and have already identified some candidates who had pre-access to the question paper and are currently tracking down the source/s where the papers originated. The extent of the leakage is yet to be ascertained, after which the relevant authorities will make an informed decision on the administration of this paper. We urge the stakeholders of examinations in Zimbabwe to guard jealously the integrity of our examinations. Police forensic laboratory is on high alert to reveal anyone who is sending or receiving the question papers therefore candidates are warned to refrain from participating in this malpractice so as to avoid cancellation of results due to collusion,” reads the Zimsec statement.